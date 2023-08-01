NTPC to set up one more thermal power plant in state

The NTPC will set up one more thermal plant in the state in a joint venture with the UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL), a public sector undertaking, and expand the capacity of an existing plant, officers aware of the development said. (Pic for representation)

The Cabinet has already cleared the proposal for setting up 1,600 MW Obra D thermal power plant in a joint venture with the UPRVUNL. The proposed plant comprising two ultra-modern units of 800 MW each is expected to be ready for production in the next five to six years.

“The new thermal plant being set up by the NTPC in a joint venture are a part of the ₹75,000 crore MoUs signed with the UP government in the Global Investors Summit in February this year,” an official said.

Now, the NTPC has begun conducting a feasibility study for the purpose of installing another 1,600 (2x800) at Anpara D in a joint venture with the UPRVUNL.

“We have requested the NTPC for expediting the feasibility study so that the proposal can sent to the Cabinet for its approval at the earliest,” the official said.

The NTPC is planning expansion of the existing Meja thermal plant by adding two units of 800 MW each to the plant. Situated in Prayagraj district, the 2x660 MW Meja plant is also a joint venture with the UPRVUNL.

Besides, setting up thermal plants in a joint venture, the NTPC is also believed to have planned to install an independent super critical coalfired plant in the Singrauli region.

“UP will have a definite share in the power that will be generated by the proposed plant,” said the official.