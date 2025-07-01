On Akhilesh’s b’day, Rahul signals 2027 unity in UP assembly polls

A public show of solidarity between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party leaders has signalled early preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections under the INDIA alliance umbrella. On SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s 52nd birthday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra extended wishes and affirmed their commitment to the alliance’s joint political roadmap in the state. Rahul, Priyanka back joint fight for social justice; SP, Congress pitch for alliance repeat (Sourced)

Taking to social media on July 1, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi posted on X: “Loud voice of PDA @yadavakhilesh. Happy Birthday to brother and congratulations! May you be healthy, happy - we are with you shoulder to shoulder in this fight for justice and equality.”

Echoing the sentiment, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “Heartiest birthday wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, President of Samajwadi Party and strong voice of PDA society, Mr. @yadavakhilesh! I pray to God that you always remain healthy and long-lived. We will fight the battle for social justice together and win.”

The SP-Congress partnership, tested in previous elections, has been revived under the INDIA alliance. Despite internal remarks from leaders such as Congress MP Imran Masood on the need for “proper respect” within the coalition, both parties presented a united front on Tuesday.

UP Congress Committee chief Ajay Rai said, “The entire INDIA bloc is intact. Not just SP, but all alliance partners are very much together. Seat-sharing is a separate matter to be decided by leadership. Right now, we are strengthening the organisation in all 403 constituencies.”

Senior SP leader and former MLC Udaiveer Singh also reiterated alliance unity, stating, “The INDIA alliance is together and it will contest the 2027 assembly elections together. SP Chief has said this earlier, and today it is once again clear.”

In 2017, SP and Congress had teamed up under a similar alliance, though the outcome was disappointing: SP won 47 seats while Congress secured just seven. In 2022, the SP chose to align with smaller parties and increased its tally to 111 seats, while Congress was reduced to two.

The turnaround came during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when both parties contested under the INDIA bloc, focusing on the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) platform. The result was a sharp electoral revival: SP secured 37 seats, and Congress, previously at zero, won six.

The two parties now appear to be building momentum toward repeating that success in the 2027 assembly elections. However, alliance dynamics, particularly seat sharing, will play a critical role in shaping the opposition’s challenge to the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, which has 403 assembly seats.