The BJP on Friday took its Mission-2027 preparations to a whole new level - unleashing an all-women army of 403 vistaraks from eight states in a bid to conquer all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and KP Maurya, and others during the Mahila Morcha workshop, in Lucknow on Friday. (HT) more less

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The BJP’s strategy is aimed at winning over women voters, who the party believes will once again decide who wins the 2027 battle.

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For the BJP, the arithmetic is simple. Women voters have powered its victories since 2017. In 2022, women turned out in larger numbers than men in many seats. If the party can keep that edge, 2027 becomes winnable even in a seemingly tough fight.

The state-level workshop of the Mahila Morcha, held at Vishvesvaraiya Auditorium in the state capital on Friday, turned into a 2027 war cry.

The 403 women vistaraks - drawn from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Maharashtra - will now fan out across UP, live in their assigned constituencies, and build a booth-by-booth women’s network for the BJP. This is not a brief political visit. These are political foot soldiers who will stay, listen, organise and mobilise till voting day. The battle for “aadhi aabadi” had officially begun, BJP leaders present at the workshop said.

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{{^usCountry}} The message from the top leadership was clear: women are no longer just voters; they are the BJP’s star campaigners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message from the top leadership was clear: women are no longer just voters; they are the BJP’s star campaigners. {{/usCountry}}

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“Go door-to-door, talk to every mother, sister and daughter, and take Modi ji and Yogi ji’s schemes to every kitchen,” BJP national general secretary and UP in-charge Vinod Tawde told the Mahila vistaraks. “Your pravas must become a mass movement,” he added.

“This election is not just about politics. It is about collective strength, public trust and mass contact. And in this, women power will play the most decisive role,” state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said.

Striking an emotional chord, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “In BJP, our sisters are not just workers. They are our star pracharaks.”

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Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak gave them their core pitch: “Tell every woman - UP today is fear-free. Mothers, sisters, daughters are safe. This is the BJP’s biggest guarantee.”

BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh asked the vistaraks to use their experience from other states to make every booth a BJP fortress, while co-incharge and Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni said the Mahila Morcha would now become the strongest link of the organisation in every constituency.

Mahila Morcha national president Roop Kumari Chaudhary said that “matrishakti” was ready with full energy to take the BJP’s policies, leadership and development resolve to every home. State chief Saroj Kushwaha said that the unity of the organisation, hard work of workers and resolve of women power would be the foundation of victory.

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With male vistaraks already on the ground, the addition of 403 Mahila vistaraks completes the BJP’s two-pronged ground force – men and women, booth by booth, house by house.