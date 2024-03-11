Our youth are also becoming job providers now: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh has said the Union government has created such an environment of entrepreneurship that the youth are not only fulfilling their dreams, but they are also providing employment to others. Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (HT file)

Addressing the youth on the second and concluding day of recruitment drive Kaushal Mahotsav held at the University of Lucknow on Sunday, Singh said in the last 9 years, the government of India has given more than ₹23 lakh crore to the youth of the country under the Mudra scheme.

“Some people have started new businesses with this money. Through such schemes, we have helped the youth stand on their own feet,” he added.

“India has emerged as a hub of start-ups. A large number of startups are now turning into unicorns as well. Our youth are no longer just job seekers, they are also becoming job providers,” said Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow.

“No matter which government it is, it is its responsibility to create such an environment that provides equal employment opportunities to its youth. Under the leadership of PM Modi, government policies are being formulated keeping employment opportunities at the centre,” he said.

“Be it the construction of next generation infrastructure on a large scale, development of rural areas, every scheme and every policy of the government of India is creating new employment opportunities for the youth. Improved infrastructure, new highways, airports, rail routes and bridges are being built in the country. Countless modern infrastructure are being constructed, which has led to the creation of lakhs of new jobs,” Singh added.

“The speed and the scale at which we have worked in the last 10 years is unprecedented. Under the PM’s leadership and with the efforts of our youth, India is writing such a saga of development that will determine India’s future for the next thousand years,” the defence minister said.

“It is very important for our youth to have the skills to work in different sectors. That is why we have paid special attention to skill development of the youth. For this, higher education institutes and skill development institutes are also being built on a war footing in the country,” he added.

Congratulating all youths who got employment in this job fair, Singh said, “If you have got employment, obviously you have a means of earning money. Now you will work hard and because of that hard work you will get a salary every month. It is the duty of all of you to nurture your families with that money.”

“Apart from this, you should also keep in mind that whichever company you work for, your objective should be that along with you, they too should grow and expand, their business should also progress and they too should contribute to the country’s economy. Your job exists because of the company’s existence and the company’s existence is because of your hard work. So, along with your own profit, you should also focus on the profit of your company, firm or shop. Only then will both of you be able to move forward together,” Singh added.

“When our youth move ahead, this country will move ahead, its economy will strengthen and we will be able to fulfil PM Modiji’s dream of building a developed India by 2047,” the defence minister added. National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, government of India, held the two-day Kaushal Mahotsav in Lucknow to provide employment opportunities to the youth.

Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore, state’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Kaushal Mahotsav ends, over 6,300 shortlisted

The two-day mega recruitment drive, Kaushal Mahotsav, concluded in Lucknow on Sunday where more than 6,300 candidates were shortlisted by various firms. The drive, which commenced on March 9 at the University of Lucknow, witnessed a footfall of over 12,000 job seekers.

The event provided jobs to the youth across sectors like BFSI, IT/ITeS, telecom, retail, automotive and electronics. Organisations like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Jio, Flipkart, Axis Bank, HDB Financial Services, Jubilant Food Works, Max Life Insurance, Shri Ram Insurance and V Mart Retail took part in the job fair.

Antariksh Singh, a Meerut University MBA student, received a ₹3 lakh annual package. He was hired as a project coordinator by Saubhagya Foundation. Akhilesh Kumar Verma, a graduate from Awadh University Faizabad, was hired by Saubhagya Foundation Trust and offered a 2.64 lakh annual package.

Pradeep Kumar Singh, a student at Saubhagya Foundation who studied business management and did BSc in hotel management, received an annual salary of ₹3 lakh. He is now the manager of the management information system.