Owaisi-Azad alliance: Akhilesh Yadav says PDA real force, cautions against serving as ‘puppet’

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday welcomed the newly announced ‘Samajik Parivartan Morcha’ by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Azad, while making it clear PDA will be the real force for change in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE PHOTO)

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At the same time, Yadav cautioned that mere statements and rhetoric aimed at creating temporary excitement do not fool the public.

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Such fronts strengthen democracy only when driven by genuine intent for societal welfare rather than serving as a “puppet” for someone else’s hidden agenda, he said.

He expressed hope that the practice of treating votes as a “contract” would end and that every political force would work for the true interests of its communities.

In a post on X on Thursday, Yadav said social-level change was necessary, but real success would come only when a political change front became active. He offered cooperation to any force that genuinely fights communal forces for the welfare of the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) communities and raises their voice, promising to help carry that honest message to the people.

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{{^usCountry}} The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the new front would benefit the Opposition by giving an alternative to voters who earlier supported communal forces under the influence of emotional slogans and deception. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the new front would benefit the Opposition by giving an alternative to voters who earlier supported communal forces under the influence of emotional slogans and deception. {{/usCountry}}

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“For voters who were previously misled by emotional slogans and deception, another option has now opened up. This will cause the BJP a further loss of 2-3% votes. The BJP will be nowhere,” he wrote.

He added that after the long-awaited development, it was now clear that in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the party with the larger core vote base would attract people genuinely seeking change and in that context, “there is no bigger alternative than the PDA.”

Akhilesh Yadav concluded with good wishes for the new front.