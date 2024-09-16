Passengers nonplussed on getting handwritten tickets at Charbagh rly station

LUCKNOW: Many people in the queue at a ticket reservation counter at Charbagh railway station on Saturday were surprised when they got handwritten tickets. The bare minimum details such as PNR number and journey date were written with a blue ink pen. A ticket shared by a passenger showing hand written text using pen (Sourced)

The astonished travellers began enquiring among themselves and subsequently asked the personnel at a ticket counter . Many passengers snapped photos of their tickets from the counter’s computer, failing to recognise the issue and keeping them as documentation of their upcoming travels. Some even shared the handwritten ticket—which they had never seen before—on social media.

One such traveller, Gaurav who had gone to book his ticket to Pune told HT, “On Saturday, when I went to the counter, I saw the man at the counter were not able to print tickets. So he tore a ticket-like piece of paper and made a ticket by hand. When I saw the ticket, I was surprised as this was the first time that I got a hand-written ticket. Like me, everyone in the queue was surprised.”

Gaurav, who works in an IT company, had booked a ticket to Pune for October 12. “The ticket had details like the PNR number, train number , date of Journey and class etc written with a blue pen . Writing so much took the man a lot of time,” he said.

He added, “Just for future reference, we took a picture of the computer at the counter so that we don’t land into trouble on the date of the journey.”

Prashant Kumar, station director, Charbagh said on being contacted , “Some issue with the printer perhaps.”