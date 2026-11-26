The Lucknow unit of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against a senior Ministry of Corporate Affairs official posted in Patna for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10 lakh from a Lucknow-based businessman in exchange for allowing his wife’s firm to resume lifting scrap from a closed sugar mill in Bihar.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The accused, Ramesh Kumar, Registrar of Companies-cum-Official Liquidator, Patna, allegedly threatened to cancel the tender awarded to the businessman’s wife and forfeit the security deposit if the alleged bribe was not paid, according to an FIR registered by the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Lucknow, on November 23.

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The case was registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, following a complaint by Ankur Sharma, a resident of Paper Mill Colony in Lucknow. The CBI initiated action after discreet verification reportedly corroborated the alleged demand for illegal gratification.

According to the complaint, a tender for lifting scrap from the Rohtas Sugar Mill factory in Dalmia Nagar, Bihar, was awarded in December 2025 by Kumar to M/s Ridhi Sidhi, a proprietorship firm owned by Sharma’s wife, Shivangi Sharma. The firm had begun lifting the scrap and removed part of the material when the work was allegedly stopped by the official liquidator, leaving the remaining material at the factory premises.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma alleged that Kumar subsequently met him in Lucknow last week and demanded ₹10 lakh to allow the firm to resume lifting the remaining scrap. The official allegedly warned that failure to pay would lead to cancellation of the tender, forfeiture of the security deposit and allotment of the work to another party through a fresh tender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma alleged that Kumar subsequently met him in Lucknow last week and demanded ₹10 lakh to allow the firm to resume lifting the remaining scrap. The official allegedly warned that failure to pay would lead to cancellation of the tender, forfeiture of the security deposit and allotment of the work to another party through a fresh tender. {{/usCountry}}

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Unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, Sharma approached the CBI and sought action against the official. The agency conducted discreet verification of the complaint before registering a regular case against Kumar.

The investigation has been entrusted to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Kumar Singh of the CBI’s Lucknow ACB. Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged demand and the role of the accused.

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The allegations are yet to be established through investigation, and no conclusion on the accused’s guilt can be drawn at this stage.