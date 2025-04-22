Pay 1.24% more for power in April as January fuel surcharge

LUCKNOW Consumers in Uttar Pradesh will have to pay 1.24% more for electricity in April and the increase would be levied as a fuel surcharge for January. The UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has already issued an order in this regard, along with necessary changes to the billing software. According to the power corporation, the fuel surcharge for January was calculated at ₹ 78.99 crore. This amount will now be recovered from consumers in the April electricity bills, resulting in an additional charge of 1.24%. (Pic for representation)

“The surcharge stems from the revised multi-year tariff distribution regulation 2025, which now allows for a monthly fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharge (FPPAS) to be recovered from consumers till 2029,” said people in the know of things. The state has nearly 3.45 crore electricity consumers who will be impacted by this change.

Reacting sharply to the change, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Awadhesh Kumar Verma termed the amendment to the tariff regulations a “black law” and vowed to continue protesting against it. “Discoms owe ₹33,122 crore to consumers as surplus, and there is no justification for raising charges under such circumstances,” he said.