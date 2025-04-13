PDA family stands united to save Constitution: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday called for protection of the Constitution. “Till now, it is the Constitution which had saved the PDA and now it is the responsibility of the PDA to save the Constitution,” he said. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking at an event in Etawah district on April 12. (Agency)

The PDA coined by Yadav refers to a combination of ‘Pichhde’ (backward classes), Dalit and ‘Alpasankhyak’ (minorities). The SP chief was addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mahewa block of Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district, two days ahead of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

“Today, we the PDA family take a pledge that no matter how powerful someone becomes, we will not let Babasaheb’s Constitution change. We will stand in unity for the Constitution. Babasaheb Ambedkar gave India the best Constitution of the world. He also worked to give rights to all of us but the BJP government is snatching away the rights,” Yadav said.

“The BJP government does not care about the Constitution. Seeing the threat to the Constitution, the PDA family took a pledge to save the Constitution. On the strength of PDA’s unity, Babasaheb’s Constitution, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist thinking and Netaji’s (SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav) struggles, Samajwadi Party and India alliance won the maximum seats in the (2024) Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

“The voters of Etawah had worked to send BSP founder Kanshiram ji to the Lok Sabha for the first time. Netaji and Samajwadi Party had worked to make him win,” Yadav said.

Showering praise on Dr Ambedkar, he said, “There has been no scholar, economist and social reformer greater than Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He was successful in making the Constitution, because he had seen discrimination throughout his life.”

Narrating his entry into the official residence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yadav said, “Mayawati ji used to stay in the CM’s residence (during her tenure) before I went. I never got it washed by ‘Gangajal’.”

“But, when the current chief minister went to the CM’s residence, he got the CM residence washed by ‘Gangajal’,” he claimed.

“This discrimination exists even today. When such things can happen with me, then what can happen with the people of the ‘bahujan samaj’ (apparently hinting towards Dalits and backwards).” He also claimed that “our reservation is being snatched away”.

The SP chief said, “Who did this discrimination? There was a king Manu. He goofed up everything. If there is anyone, who guarantees respect for us, it is the Constitution.”

“The Constitution is the elixir (’sanjeevani’). We want that the country should function as per the Constitution, but some people want to run it as per their ego. Some people feel that the Constitution is a blank book, and do not consider it as the Constitution,” he said.

Yadav also asked his audience to add the words ‘Jai Samvidhan’ to the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ given by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

On the SP MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks on Rana Sanga and attack on his house in Agra allegedly by Karni Sena activists last month, he said, “There are both good and bad things in history. One should not fight over history. If anyone insults our Ramji Lal Suman or any worker, we will stand up and fight for our honour.”