PDA kept away from education, jobs: Akhilesh

The Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (SP) has said that the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be ‘Yogi’ vs ‘Pratiyogi’ (candidates of job seeking exams). Attacking the UP government, he alleged that PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak) was being kept away from education and employment on the pretext of privatisation. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav was addressing a press conference in Lucknow. (HT file)

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters in Lucknow after a meeting of SP Chhatra Sabha on Thursday, he said, “No one is being heard in the BJP government. Destruction is taking place instead of development. On the pretext of privatisation, PDA is being kept away from education and employment. The SP youths will take the party’s message to every village, every house and with the power of PDA, they will unseat the BJP.”

“Shame on the government which is privatising everything. Education is expensive. There is government interference in that too. Respectable employment is also not available. Youths are becoming delivery boys. There is neither employment nor capital investment. Organised corruption is rampant. This is the reason for inflation. Job reservation is not on the BJP’s agenda,” Yadav claimed.

On the issue of increasing cyber-crime in the state, the SP chief alleged, “U.P. is becoming number one in cyber fraud and crime. The government is sitting idle. People are dying in road accidents every day. Hospitals are in a bad state. There are no medicines, no treatment and no doctors.”

On the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, Yadav said, “Terrorism should be uprooted. Everyone is with the government in the fight against terrorism. Borders should be safe and the morale of our Army should increase. Our Army is very strong. We should support it. War should not be made a political event.”