PGI’s DecXpert to help rapid detection of TB

The department of Pulmonary Medicine in collaboration with Dectrocel, a startup under Software Technology Park of India (STPI), has succeeded in developing an AI assisted software tool which enables rapid detection of tuberculosis with about 95% accuracy using only chest X-ray images of the patient. (Pic for representation)

The tool is known as DecXpert.

The research study of this AI Algorithm is now published in the prestigious journal of Nature Scientific and has been acknowledged by the global WHO Team, United Kingdom.

The authors of this novel research are namely, Dr Alok Nath, Dr Zia Hashim, Dr Saumya Shukla, Dr Zafar Neyaz, Dr Richa Mishra (SGPGIMS), Dr Ankit Shukla (Faculty of Medicine, university of Queensland), and Nikhil Misra (IIT Kanpur).

This AI assisted software application tool after clinical validation was introduced for patient use by Dr Alok Nath, HoD, Department of Pulmonology, SGPGIMS. According to Dr Alok Nath this application software would have immense utility in remote and less equipped areas in the country where about 30 to 40 % cases of TB are left undetected causing a rampant spread of the disease and also enhancing the magnitude of disease burden.

In our country, approximately 2,50,000 TB cases every year remain undetected and miss the diagnosis. This newly invented software tool DecXpert is going to revolutionize the concept of rapid point of care diagnosis of TB cases.

In this application software the chest x-ray image of the suspected TB patient is just uploaded and within a few seconds the diagnosis is displayed in chart form and can be promptly used to decide about the confirmation of the diagnosis. The ease of application is optimal because the images can be uploaded through a mobile app as well.