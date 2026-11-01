Pilibhit voter list anomalies: UP chief electoral officer directs all DEOs to deactivate login IDs of computer assistants in 75 districts

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Saturday ordered the deactivation of login credentials on the ECINET portal of computer assistants across assembly constituencies in all 75 districts after taking note of the alleged misuse of the login details and unauthorised modification on the portal in Pilibhit where voter list anomalies came to light in the Sadar assembly constituency.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (FILE PHOTO)

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“The login IDs of voter registration centre (VRC) operators working in all assembly constituencies within the district will be deactivated, preventing them from performing any activity on the ECINET portal using their login IDs,” the CEO said in a directive to district election officers.

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Each assembly constituency was assigned two computer assistants, making it 806 for 403 assembly constituencies across all the districts.

Following the action, the CEO’s office has tasked the modification of voters’ details with booth level officers in coordination with electoral registration officer. The computer assistants will continue to perform clerical work.

This comes a day after Rinwa sought clarifications from current district magistrate Alok Kumar and his predecessor Gyanendra Singh regarding a complaint that one voter’s EPIC number was displayed with another voter’s details in the voters’ list for the Pilibhit Sadar assembly constituency.

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{{^usCountry}} Rinwa has also ordered the termination of services of the agency associated with outsourcing the computer assistant in the constituency has been terminated on October 23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rinwa has also ordered the termination of services of the agency associated with outsourcing the computer assistant in the constituency has been terminated on October 23. {{/usCountry}}

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The Election Commission of India had ordered a probe on October 21 after a complaint by the Samajwadi Party and Congress regarding anomalies in the Pilibhit Sadar voters’ list.

Rinwa said an investigation into the EPIC numbers revealed that a total of 13,779 erroneous forms were entered between May 31 and August 29, of which 10,470 erroneous forms were accepted.

On October 21, the Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh Congress had alleged that voters’ names were being altered in the state’s electoral rolls to deprive people of their voting rights, citing alleged irregularities involving 13,150 entries in Pilibhit Sadar.

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