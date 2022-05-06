Plans afoot to set up 80 new big power substations: UP govt

Uttar Pradesh government will set up 80 new power substations of higher capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to augment power infrastructure, besides installing 266.88 lakh pre-paid smart meters in the state in the next five years, a government spokesman said here on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The state government has plans to set up 80 new power sub-stations (two of 756 KV, 6 of 400 KV, 24 of 220 KV and 48 of 132 KV) in the next five years. This will increase the total of major substations in the state to 173, which will benefit about 30 lakh consumers,” he said.

“By the end of the financial year 2024-25, 593 substations of 33/11 KV will be set up for power distribution,” he added.

The government, he claimed, has made arrangements for timely repair, replacement, and load-balance of transformers for a smooth supply of electricity. “The demand of the state has suddenly increased and reached about 22,500 MW. Despite this, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was making efforts on a war footing to provide an uninterrupted power supply in the state,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For this, work was being done towards restarting the power generation units which are closed due to technical or any other reasons. 24-hour monitoring of power supply was being done through control rooms in all distribution corporations. Toll-free number 1912 was being continuously monitored to provide better facilities to the consumers. Efforts are being made to rectify the local defect in the shortest time possible,” the spokesman said.