PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla, reviews progress of Ram temple work in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla (the infant Ram) at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on Sunday and performed aarti of the deity with full Vedic rituals. He also reviewed the progress of ongoing construction work of the Ram temple.

Acharya Satyendra Das, head priest of Ram Mandir, recited Vedic mantras when the PM was performing aarti. Modi then made an offering at the donation box installed on the campus.

The Ram Janmabhoomi complex was the prime minister’s first stop after arriving in Ayodhya to attend the sixth edition of the Deepotsav celebrations. He had presided over bhoomi pujan for the Ram temple on August 5, 2020.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others welcomed Modi at the makeshift helipad at Saket Post Graduate College.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the chief minister apprised the PM of the construction of Ram temple completed till date, including the work done on the main structure and the sanctum sanctorum so far.

Interacting with the chief minister, Modi gave advice about the construction work that was noted down.

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerath Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and its treasurer Govind Dev Giri were also present.

According to the Trust, Modi enquired about the stones being used in the construction work, temple’s foundation and amenities for pilgrims that would come up.

A representative of Larsen and Toubro, the company carrying out the construction, informed the PM Modi about the ongoing work with the help of maps.

A presentation was also made before the PM Modi

The prime minister also went to under-construction sanctum sanctorum and performed aarti there. White marbles are being used in construction of this portion of the temple.

Trust members presented a model of Ram temple to Modi who interacted with engineers involved in the temple construction.

The entire Ram Janmabhoomi campus was decorated with flowers for Deepotsav.

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were also present when the PM inspected the Ram temple construction work.

