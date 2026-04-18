PM Modi to inaugurate Ganga Expressway in Hardoi on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway on April 29 in Hardoi district, adding to Uttar Pradesh’s expanding expressway network. With the Ganga Expressway opening, U.P’s share in India’s total expressway network is set to rise to around 60%. (Sourced)

The expressway connects western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, beginning at Bijoli village in Meerut and ending near Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj.

The corridor will pass through 12 districts including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj, linking around 519 villages and supporting both rural and urban mobility.

UP expands expressway network share

Uttar Pradesh currently holds nearly 55% of the country’s expressway network. With the Ganga Expressway becoming operational, the share is expected to rise to around 60%, according to the state government.

Officials said improved connectivity is likely to reduce logistics costs and support industrial growth. The expressway is expected to emerge as an industrial corridor, drawing investment and generating employment opportunities.

The Ganga Expressway is not just a road project, it is an engine for UP’s economic growth, playing a vital role in establishing the state among India’s leading economies, the state government said.

The project is also expected to support farmers by enabling quicker transport of produce to markets, potentially improving returns.

In addition, better access to religious centres such as Prayagraj may contribute to increased tourism and local economic activity.