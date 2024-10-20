PM Modi to inaugurate Shankar Netralaya, other projects worth 6,611.18 crore in Kashi today

VARANASI Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth ₹6,611.18 crore to the countrymen during his Kashi viosit on Sunday, as per officials. Modi will also inaugurate civil enclaves constructed at Rewa airport (MP), Maa Mahamaya airport, Ambikapur, (Chhattisgarh), and Sarsawa airport, Saharanpur, worth ₹ 225 crore. (HT FILE)

The PM would inaugurate 15 projects, including Shankar Netralaya and sports development complex work, hostels on CIPET premises and pavilion construction, together worth over ₹389 crore, they added.

He will also lay foundation of extension of Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport worth ₹2,874 crore as well as academic block and girls’ hostel at Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ School in Araziline area, also in Varanasi.

Together these projects are worth over ₹3,041 crore. Speaking to media persons, Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushalraj Sharma confirmed it.

District magistrate S Rajalingam said all preparations for the PM’s visit had been completed.

From Varanasi, Modi will lay foundation of civil enclaves to be constructed at three airports. They include a civil enclave with an estimated cost of ₹1550 crore at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal, another worth ₹912 crore at Darbhanga airport in Bihar and one worth ₹579 crore at Agra airport.

Modi will also inaugurate civil enclaves constructed at Rewa airport (MP), Maa Mahamaya airport, Ambikapur, (Chhattisgarh), and Sarsawa airport, Saharanpur, worth ₹225 crore.

The Prime Minister will dedicate many facilities like health, education, sports, religion, employment from tourism, housing, aviation to the public by inaugurating them. He will inaugurate the RJ Shankara Eye Hospital for the general public and interact with more than 20,000 people at the Sigra Sports Stadium.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Anna Seva scheme started by the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the students of Sanskrit schools and attendants of patients in hospitals.

Kashi region BJP president Dilip Patel said the PM would be accorded a grand welcome from the LBSI airport to the city.

Besides, Modi will also address a meeting at the newly-built sports complex in Sigra. Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the high-profile visit, as per additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa.

According to a senior police officer, over 6,000 police personnel, including SPG and ATS, will be deployed for the visit.

The PM will reach Varanasi at around 1 pm and leave at around 6 pm. He will be welcomed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandi Ben Patel. Many central and cabinet ministers, including both the deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to be present in the programme.

BJP Kashi region president Dilip Patel said that the people of Kashi would welcome the Prime Minister on Sunday with drums and flower shower. BJP workers have also made preparations to welcome him at various places.

A report from Agra adds: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for construction of new civil terminal in Agra on Sunday. Spread in area of 150 acre, the upcoming civil terminal is in Dhanoli area on Jagner Road . Hectic preparations were on on Saturday for event on Sunday when the PM would lay the foundation stone virually.

Union minister of state and MP from Agra Prof SP Singh Baghel and MP from Fatehpur Sikri Raj Kumar Chahar will remain present during the event. Airport director in Agra for Airport Authority of India Yogendra Singh Tomar informed that preparations were complete.