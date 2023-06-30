Cop in U.P.’s Unnao faces inquiry after family pictures with wads of notes go viral

A police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district was removed from his post and sent to police lines on Friday after his children posted some pictures flaunting wads of currency notes on certain social media groups on Thursday evening. In the viral pictures, two children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of ₹ 500 currency notes totalling over ₹ 13 lakh. (For Representation)

In the viral pictures, the two children of Ramesh Chandra Sahani, posted as the station house officer (SHO) of Behta Mujawar police station in Unnao district, were seen sitting on a bed with 27 bundles of ₹500 currency notes totalling over ₹13 lakh, the police said.

Confirming it, Unnao superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Shankar Meena said the SHO was sent to police lines on Friday. The SP also ordered an inquiry into the matter by circle officer, Bangarmau, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Singh did not divulge any details. However, other officials aware of the matter claimed that Ramesh Chandra Sahani and others had been asked to record statements in connection with the incident.

In total, four pictures went viral. In one of them, the two kids are seen with wads of notes on the bed. In another picture, Sahani’s daughter is seen holding some bundles of currency notes. The third picture is a selfie by the cop’s daughter in which Sahani’s wife and kids are in the frame with money.

Sahani, who is not taking calls, has reportedly told some of his acquaintances that his kids had snapped the pictures out of fun in 2021 when he had arranged the money for building his home. They somehow reached social media, he claimed.