Post on Priyanka: Cong leaders paint U.P. minister’s nameplate black

A social media post by Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh targeting Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has evoked strong reactions from the Congress with a group of grand old party’s leaders led by UP Congress general secretary organisation Anil Yadav smearing black paint on the nameplate of the Singh’s official residence at Gautam Palli here on Wednesday. Congress activists defacing UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh’s nameplate outside in official residence in Lucknow. (HT photo)

The Congress leaders raised slogans against the minister and in favour of Priyanka Gandhi and also wrote ‘Chor’ (thief) and ‘Beimaan’ (dishonest) on the main gate of the minister’s residence with black paint.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, the minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture and agriculture marketing, who as a BJP candidate lost 2024 Lok Sabha election in Rae Bareli to Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X in Hindi wrote, “Ultimately the girl could not fight and ran away to a place where she need not fight. She has become old.”

Asked to comment, Singh said usually the leaders take a plunge into politics from their home districts from their home turf. He said Priyanka Gandhi lived with her family in New Delhi and should have contested her first election from there.

He said she has been visiting Rae Bareli but has opted to contest the Lok Sabha by-election from Wayanad that Rahul Gandhi vacated following his victory in Rae Bareli. Cong leader Anil Yadav said the minister’s such remarks against the leader who fought for the cause of Dalits, girls, OBCs and others were unacceptable.

In another post on X in Hindi, party leader Deepak Singh said, “Don’t spit into the sky Dinesh Bhai, it will fall on your face. The Congress scored the biggest victory when you contested Rae Bareli...With this post your falling credibility in the BJP and the threat of being removed from the ministry may be averted for a few days as you have used petty language against a woman, an integral part of BJP’s culture.”

Another Congress leader Vishwa Vijay Singh said Priyanka Gandhi would win the poll from Wayanad and fight the anti-woman mindset of Dinesh Singh and his masters.