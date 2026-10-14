Post-flood health watch in Lucknow: 27 teams to check disease risks in 6,000 Faizullaganj households

With receding floodwaters leaving affected neighbourhoods vulnerable to waterborne and mosquito-borne diseases, the health department has deployed 27 teams to cover around 6,000 households in Faizullaganj. Urban development minister AK Sharma, meanwhile, inspected flood-hit Santha village in Malihabad on Wednesday and directed officials to step up sanitation and chemical spraying to prevent disease outbreaks.

Minister AK Sharman on Wednesday inspects the use of drones for chemical spraying. (Sourced)

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Each four-member health team will comprise a basic health worker (BHW), a non-medical assistant (NMA) and two ASHA workers. Six doctors, including Faizullaganj community health centre (CHC) in-charge Dr Asma, will oversee the response, said Yogesh Raghuwanshi, district health education and information officer at the chief medical officer’s office.

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The teams will visit affected households and distribute essential medicines and supplies, including paracetamol, chlorine tablets and oral rehydration salts (ORS). Employees from six Arogya Mandirs in the area will also participate in the exercise.

“The teams will cover the affected households and keep a close watch on any illness that may emerge. The exercise will continue until the risk of waterborne diseases in the affected areas is brought under control,” Raghuwanshi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have also been deployed to attend to residents in the flood-affected areas. Two mobile medical units (MMUs), which began operating when water levels started rising, continue to provide medical assistance in Faizullaganj. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) have also been deployed to attend to residents in the flood-affected areas. Two mobile medical units (MMUs), which began operating when water levels started rising, continue to provide medical assistance in Faizullaganj. {{/usCountry}}

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The health department plans to deploy additional teams in other flood-affected parts of Lucknow, including Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT), Raghuwanshi added.

Minister reviews sanitation measures

Meanwhile, AK Sharma inspected flood-hit Santha village in Malihabad and reviewed relief and medical camps and arrangements for affected residents. He directed officials to ensure safe drinking water, regular sanitation and medical assistance as stagnant water and contaminated surroundings pose health risks.

The minister inspected the use of drones for chemical spraying and asked officials to extend the exercise to other flood-affected areas wherever necessary. He also directed municipal officials and sanitation workers to coordinate cleaning operations to prevent the spread of infections.

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Sharma reviewed facilities at relief and medical camps and asked officials to address gaps in arrangements. He also stressed the need to ensure that affected residents had access to essential supplies and healthcare services.

During the visit, he interacted with residents, heard their grievances and distributed relief materials among affected families. He directed officials to ensure that every affected household received assistance.

Santha falls within the newly expanded limits of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and has required relief and sanitation measures following the flooding.

“The government and administration stand with the people during this challenging time. Providing relief to flood-affected families and restoring normal life are our priorities. There will be no let-up in relief and rescue operations,” Sharma said.

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Local residents acknowledged the assistance provided to affected families and animals and the sanitation work undertaken by the municipal corporation and administration, according to an official statement.

Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar and other officials accompanied the minister during the inspection.