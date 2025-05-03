Pressure of PDA behind caste census announcement: Akhilesh

: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the Centre’s announcement of a caste-based census was the result of pressure by 90% people of the country who belong to the PDA (Pichda or backward, Dalit and Alpsankhyak or minorities) section of the society. National president Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Friday, (Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

He also said his party will ensure proper implementation of the caste survey. Yadav was speaking to the media at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“After this, we will ensure that we get our rights as per the population,” he said.

Following a meeting with Suheldev Samman Swabhiman Party (SSSP) chief Mahendra Rajbhar and his party workers, Yadav announced that a grand statue of Maharaja Suheldev will be installed at the Gomti riverfront in Lucknow when his party comes to power in the state. The statue will have a sword made of alloy and gold ore.

“I am happy that SSSP people are also in favour of caste census, which has been our long-standing demand. The SSSP workers gave some suggestions today and I want to assure them that their suggestions will be taken care of when we come to power. We expect that PDA people and brothers from SSSP will support us in 2027 also just like they stood by us in 2024,” Yadav said.

On the night landing by IAF jets on the Ganga Expressway, the SP chief said, “What is the difference between day and night landing? You just need lights at night. This is not a new technology. The vision of the Samajwadi Party is being followed by the BJP government. We are proud of the fact that we were the ones who created such infrastructure for defence in the state.”

Reacting to the demolition of madrasas and mosques on India-Nepal border by the UP government, the Kannauj MP said, “This is very serious, the behaviour of the government is in question. Nothing is said to those who give open threats and display swords. There is no action against them. The way in which the vote graph of the BJP has gone down, now they are trying to impress their hardcore voters by bringing the Waqf law and (taking) action against madrasas and mosques.”

“Whatever is happening in Nainital, it is the result of communal politics of the BJP. All they know is to spread hatred and communal propaganda,” the SP chief said.

Whenever his party forms a government in the state, he will revive the Old Pension Scheme in Uttar Pradesh, he said.Reacting to the SP chief’s announcement of putting up a statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Lucknow, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said, “The SP does not respect great men. When they were in power, they never thought of Maharaja Suheldev. The SP should first respect Maharaja Suheldev Rajbhar by putting his photo on its banners.”