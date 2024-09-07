Probe on after 8 ‘bogus’ teachers join Siddharthnagar schools

A probe was underway after eight people reportedly used forged appointment letters to join government schools in Siddharthnagar district as teachers, education officials said. The role of a block education officer was under scanner as she failed to verify their appointment letters, they added. Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Devendra Kumar Pandey said in all 314 teachers were appointed in the district on June 28 and 29 (For representation)

Pandey claimed that Ranjana Kumari, Ankita Tripathi, Brijesh Chauhan, Renu Devi, Bhupesh Kumar Prajapati, Balram Tripathi, Bhupendra Kumar Prajapati and Rajesh Chauhan were deputed as teachers at primary schools in the Bhanwapur block on the basis of fake appointment letters.

“Two months after their joining. the [basic education] department asked all new recruits to produce their original documents such as Aadhar, PAN and bank account details so that their salaries could be credited. These eight teachers, however, skipped the process and stopped going to schools,” he said.

“The role of block education officer Bimleshwari Prasad Misra is under scanner as she is believed to have helped these eight persons,” he added. The BSA said a letter had been sent to the department recommending the suspension of the BEO.

“It was their responsibility to cross-check the documents with the list provided by the basic education department. It is a matter of gross negligence on their part. I have recommended the BEO’s suspension and termination of an assistant accountant’s services,” the BSA said.

He added that efforts were on to give a complaint to the police for legal action against the eight ‘bogus’ teachers for using official documents fraudulently to get a government job.