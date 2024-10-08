Prophet remarks: Islamic Centre of India seeks strict action against Yati

The Islamic Centre of India, Lucknow, on Tuesday appealed to the Uttar Pradesh DGP to take strict action against Ghaziabad’s Dasna Devi temple priest Yati Narsinghanand for his alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad. A delegation of Islamic Centre of India met director general of police Prashant Kumar and handed over a memorandum demanding stern action against all those who speak ill about any religious figure, said Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. (Sourced)

The Islamic Centre has also requested the Union government for a strict law to deal with those who speak ill about religious figures.

Speaking to the media, Islamic Centre’s chairman Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said, “The way Yati Narsinghanand tried to malign the name of our beloved Prophet has hurt the sentiments of crores of Muslims across the nation.”

“A delegation of Islamic Centre of India met director general of police Prashant Kumar and handed over a memorandum demanding stern action against all those who speak ill about any religious figure. Such people should be sent to jail,” Mahali added.

The delegation included Maulana Sufiyan Nizami, Maulana Naeemur Rehman, Maulana Mushtaq and Muneeb Alvi, he said. “We have also demanded that the U.P. government should request the central government for a strict law to deal with those who speak against any religious figure or personality,” Farangi Mahali added.

“You all know our country has always been known for respecting all religions, but lately some people have been trying to malign image of religious personalities over and over again,” he said.

“Each and every Muslim has been hurt by statements of such people. I hereby demand the government to take strictest action against him and he should be sent to jail. I also appeal everyone to kindly maintain law and order, brotherhood and peace. We are hopeful that strict action should be taken against the culprit soon,” Mahali added.

On the other hand, a delegation of All India Mohammadi Mission led by lawyers and clerics met Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar and handed over a memorandum on Tuesday. The All-India Mohammadi Mission has written to PM Narendra Modi besides defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and demanded strict action against Yati Narsinghanand.