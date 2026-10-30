Provide relief to rain hit people without delay: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to ensure immediate relief to people affected by unseasonal rain, assess damage to crops, houses and livestock, and provide compensation without delay.

People rendered homeless due to house collapses should be shifted to relief camps and shelters, directs UP chief minister. (HT file)

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“The government stands firmly with farmers in every adverse situation,” he added. Yogi also directed officials to assess crop losses immediately and ensure that farmers receive compensation at the earliest. People rendered homeless due to house collapses should be shifted to relief camps and shelters, the CM said.

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He made it clear that negligence at any level in relief operations would not be tolerated. In view of the adverse weather conditions, Yogi also appealed to the public not to allow children to step out of their homes unnecessarily. He urged people to stay away from dilapidated houses, trees, tin sheds and electricity poles.

Unseasonal rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday and Friday lashed the state under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Arnab.