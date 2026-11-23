: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is likely to resume its demolition drive in Qaiserbagh on November 29. The civic body plans to remove around 106 remaining illegal chambers near Gate No. 8 of the district court and along the Balrampur Hospital stretch.

The demolition drive continued on August 30, taking the total number of demolished structures to 143, officials said. (For representation only) more less

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LMC officials said occupants would be given time to remove their belongings before the demolition begins. The proposed operation will be another phase of the enforcement drive launched earlier this year following court orders.

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The civic body has demolished around 243 structures so far, LMC Zone 1 zonal in-charge Om Prakash told HT on Sunday. The next phase will focus on the remaining identified encroachments, an official said.

The ongoing demolition drive has also raised hopes of a solution to the area’s long-standing parking problem. The LMC plans to use the reclaimed land to develop parking facilities. This is expected to provide relief to thousands of litigants, visitors, lawyers and commuters who visit the district court and nearby establishments every day.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body launched its first major demolition operation on May 17, when it demolished 72 structures along one stretch. It later removed another 14 structures on Surendra Nath Road in May. The demolition drive continued on August 30, taking the total number of demolished structures to 143, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body launched its first major demolition operation on May 17, when it demolished 72 structures along one stretch. It later removed another 14 structures on Surendra Nath Road in May. The demolition drive continued on August 30, taking the total number of demolished structures to 143, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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On October 25, the LMC demolished around 100 more illegal chambers in Qaiserbagh. This took the overall number of demolished structures to around 243. The proposed November 29 operation will focus on the remaining 106 illegal chambers near Gate No. 8 of the district court and the Balrampur Hospital stretch.