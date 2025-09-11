Quality education foundation of strong nation: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality education is the foundation of a vibrant and strong nation. He also highlighted that expressing gratitude towards those who contribute to the society and the nation is the foremost value of Sanatan Dharma. Uttar Pradesh CMYogi Adityanath was addressing an event in Gorakhpur on September 11. (HT file)

Speaking at Gorakhnath temple on the concluding day of the week-long commemoration of Mahant Digvijaynath’s 56th death anniversary and Mahant Avaidyanath’s 11th death anniversary, he said that both Mahants devoted their lives to educational empowerment, protection of Sanatan Dharma, and welfare of the nation.

Yogi said Mahant Digvijaynath considered quality education to be the foundation of a strong nation. In line with this belief, he established the Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad in 1932 and later contributed to the founding of the Gorakhpur University.

Both Mahants also played a historic role in the Ram Mandir movement — Mahant Digvijaynath initiated the campaign, while Mahant Avaidyanath carried it forward until his last breath, the CM said.

He further said Mahant Avaidyanath also raised his voice against untouchability and worked tirelessly throughout his life to promote social harmony. Yogi also released a book titled “Philosophy and Spiritual Practice of Nath Panth” on the occasion.

Baba Balaknath of Rohtak, Prof Poonam Tandon, vice chancellor, DDU Gorakhpur University, and former state minister Dr Mahendra Singh also expressed their views at the event.

‘Ex-MLA’s statue issue will be resolved’

The CM has assured that the long-standing dispute over the statue of former MLA Kedar Nath Singh would be resolved respectfully. On Wednesday evening, a delegation of BJP leaders led by MLA Dr Dharmendra Singh and Mahendra Pratap Singh submitted a memorandum to the CM, demanding a dignified solution to the issue surrounding the statue of Kedar Nath Singh, a popular leader of the Sainthwar community. The statue is located at Civil Lines, Golghar Park Road, Gorakhpur.

The dispute stems from a land ownership row concerning the premises where Singh’s bungalow and statue exist. While his family claims the property was leased to him for 99 years, the administration had initiated eviction proceedings. This triggered protests by members of the Sainthwar community and Singh’s supporters, leading to tense situations and scuffles with police on August 25.

Following the CM’s assurance to resolve the issue and shift the statue to another location, tension eased. District administration officials confirmed that on Yogi’s instructions, the statue would be shifted and reinstalled at another prominent and respectful site.