Raj Bhawan flower show: Animal sculptures from scrap, debris to bricks, LMC showcases all

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) presented its Waste to Wonder initiative at the Flower, Fruit, and Vegetable Exhibition held at Raj Bhawan, showcasing how waste materials are transformed into useful products. LMC showcases its Waste to Wonder initiative materials at Raj Bhawan exhibition. (Sourced)

Additional municipal commissioner Arvind Kumar Rao said that the highlight was sculptures of animals, including vultures, owls, crocodiles, frogs, and penguins, crafted from scrap vehicle parts. LMC plans to install similar recycled art pieces in city parks to enhance their beauty.

The three-day exhibition, featuring 1,774 participants, also displayed a stunning variety of flowers, fruits, and vegetables, with the Ayodhya-inspired Ram temple, made entirely of flowers, attracting major attention.

It was inaugurated by governor Anandiben Patel while minister of state for horticulture marketing (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh was also present.

“Farmers should be aware of nutrients and nutritional values of agricultural products and they should adopt value-added agriculture and use it to increase their income. We live in a country which faces a water crisis every year, so we need crops with drip irrigation technology. Our aim should be to increase the area of crops irrigated through drip irrigation every year and we must focus on adopting indigenous and organic farming,” said Patel.

A dozen progressive farmers who excelled in their own ways by employing technological advancements were felicitated on the occasion.

Debris to construction material

LMC exhibited bricks, flower pots, walls, tiles, and boundary walls made from construction debris at its Mohanlalganj C&D waste plant. These products are available at affordable rates, and residents can also request debris collection services from LMC.

Additionally, organic compost made from kitchen waste at the Shivri plant was displayed, promoting sustainable farming and gardening. LMC encourages citizens to use eco-friendly compost instead of chemical fertilisers to improve soil fertility.

Eco-friendly Ganesh and Lakshmi idols

The Ganesh and Lakshmi idols, made from cow dung at Kanha Upvan, became a major attraction. Rao highlighted that self-help groups are producing and marketing cow-based products, including lamps, havan wood, and idols of Ganesh, Lakshmi, and Kuber. Proceeds from these sales support destitute cows at Kanha Upvan Gaushala.

LMC urged citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, support sustainable initiatives, and contribute to city cleanliness by purchasing recycled and organic products.