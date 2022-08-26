Rajnath Singh says freedom fighters’ dreams have come true, India strong and self-reliant now

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said freedom fighters had desired not only for India to be free of British rule, but also that it should become strong and self-reliant

If they had been alive, they would have been delighted to see India achieve all of these qualities, he said.

Rajnath Singh was speaking as the chief guest at a felicitation/inauguration ceremony of the Pramila Srivastava memorial foundation.

The Lucknow University’s department of social work organised the function in memory of the late Pramila Srivastava, an eminent social worker and freedom fighter.

Pramila Srivastava was a brave woman who struggled for India’s Independence and played an active part in the Quit India Movement against British only at the age of 12, Rajnath Singh said.

“I feel very glad to know about her and feel immense pride to represent a land with such a courageous soul,” he added.

“Pramila Srivastava’s house was right in front of the historical Alfred Park, now known as Chandrasekhar Azad Park, where all freedom fighters used to congregate (in Prayagraj which was then known as Allahabad). It is the place where Chandra Shekhar Azad sacrificed his life while fighting the British. There is no doubt that listening to and watching the events back then gave Srivastava her courage,” Singh added.

He also talked about Ashfaqulla Khan, Chandra Shekhar Azad and other freedom fighters in his address.

“Today, India is no longer a powerless country; we are capable of responding to those who seek to undermine our self-esteem.

The best examples are air strikes and surgical strikes. It is our policy not to attack anyone first, but if someone dares to do so, we will not spare them. We should be proud of our defence system and Army for displaying exceptional bravery during the India-China standoff,” the minister added.

The defence minister also mentioned PM Jan Dhan Yojana. Today, 100 rupees of 100 being sent by the central government is reaching the common man, unlike in the old days. If former PM the late Rajiv Gandhi had been alive, he would have been happy too, he said.

“Those who talk about inflation should see that it’s not only in India, but it is pervasive due to Covid-19. We’re the fastest growing economy in the world. We exported goods worth 418 billion dollars in the year 21-22 which never happened in the history of India. Our country also saw investment worth 84 billion dollars in the same year,” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also felicitated Nimit Kumar Singh, Rohit Misr and Versha Verma for their exceptional contribution to social work.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said Pramila Srivastava empowered women from the villages.

Lucknow University vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai greeted the dignitaries.