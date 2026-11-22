Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Sunday took stock of the ongoing Lucknow Metro expansion work and discussed the city’s future development plans with Lucknow Metro managing director Sushil Kumar and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) vice-chairman Anuj Singh.

Rajnath Singh (Sourced)

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LMRC managing director briefed Singh on the ongoing metro expansion work in the state capital, while LDA vice-chairman apprised him of the development authority’s upcoming projects.

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Rajnath Singh also met delegations of various social and other organisations at his residence and discussed issues concerning their respective sectors and the city.

Among those who met the defence minister were representatives of the Akhil Bharatiya Swarnkar Samaj and Jewellers Association, Lucknow Petrol and Diesel Association.

BJP Lucknow Mahanagar president Anand Dwivedi, special executive officer KP Singh and office in-charge Raghavendra Shukla were present during the interactions.

Rajnath to meet BJP workers, attend Prakash Parv

During the remainder of his two-day visit, he will meet various people, hold public interactions and interact with newly nominated office-bearers of the BJP Lucknow Mahanagar Morcha, IT and social media teams.

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{{^usCountry}} He will also participate in religious programmes. On Tuesday, Singh will visit Yahiyaganj Gurdwara on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, where he will participate in the programme and pay obeisance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He will also participate in religious programmes. On Tuesday, Singh will visit Yahiyaganj Gurdwara on the occasion of the Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, where he will participate in the programme and pay obeisance. {{/usCountry}}