Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences plans dedicated burns, plastic surgery departments

The Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) is planning to start specialised care for burns’ patients with dedicated departments of burns and plastic surgery, a move that will make it the second facility among government institutes in Lucknow to offer specialised treatment in these areas.

Once the proposal is prepared, it will be sent to the state government for approval. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

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The proposed facility, which is in the planning stage, will have a 30-bed burns ward and a 30-bed plastic surgery ward, besides a dedicated operation theatre (OT) and a 10-bed intensive care unit (ICU), RMLIMS director prof CM Singh said.

Once the proposal is prepared, it will be sent to the state government for approval. The cost will be determined while preparing the detailed proposal.

The new departments are expected to provide comprehensive treatment to burns’ patients who currently receive primary care at the RMLIMS emergency department before being referred to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) or Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital for further treatment.

“The proposed facility will provide comprehensive and complete treatment to burn patients arriving at the emergency,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, KGMU has a dedicated plastic surgery department, while Civil Hospital has a dedicated burns unit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, KGMU has a dedicated plastic surgery department, while Civil Hospital has a dedicated burns unit. {{/usCountry}}

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RMLIMS will also appoint 10 faculty members and 20 residents, along with paramedical and other healthcare staff, for the dedicated services. The planned staffing is aimed at ensuring round-the-clock specialised care for patients requiring intensive burn management, he said.

The facility is expected to particularly benefit patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh, who currently have to travel to other government centres in Lucknow for specialised burns and plastic surgery treatment. However, RMLIMS receives patients from across the state, making the proposed facility significant for a large catchment population, officials said.

With the proposed burns and plastic surgery services, patients reaching the RMLIMS emergency with serious burns will be able to receive treatment beyond initial stabilisation at the same institute instead of being routinely referred elsewhere. The proposed facility will therefore add another government option for specialised care in Lucknow, particularly for patients requiring prolonged burn management, reconstructive procedures and intensive care following serious burn injuries.

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