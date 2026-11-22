In a significant development in the alleged Ram temple donation theft case, an Ayodhya court has refused to hand over the digital evidence filed along with the chargesheet to the defence counsel, observing that the defence would be given adequate opportunity to examine the evidence at the appropriate stage.

The court observed that the defence would be given adequate opportunity to examine the evidence at an appropriate stage. (For Representation) more less

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The defence had demanded copies of all digital evidence submitted by police along with the voluminous chargesheet filed against the eight accused in the case.

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The court, after hearing the arguments, on November 19 declined to provide the digital evidence at this stage. The matter will now be taken up on the next date of hearing on December 3, when the defence counsel is expected to seek more time to go through over 36,000-page chargesheet.

Voluminous chargesheet and delay in handover of digital evidence to the defence are among major reasons for delay in the start of trial in the case.

The defence had sought access to additional electronic, financial and forensic evidence before the proceedings move forward. It has also requested for CCTV footage and audio recordings from the period of the alleged theft, records of donations and offerings received at the temple from March 2020 to June 30, 2026, and receipts relating to collections and deposits in banks, along with corresponding bank statements.

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{{^usCountry}} Police had registered a case against all eight accused and conducted a detailed investigation into the alleged theft of offerings and donations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had registered a case against all eight accused and conducted a detailed investigation into the alleged theft of offerings and donations. {{/usCountry}}

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After completing the probe, investigating officer Ashutosh Tiwari had on September 23 filed a massive chargesheet running into 36,039 pages in the court, along with a list of 133 witnesses. The witness list includes prominent names such as Champat Rai and Krishna Mohan Rai, who are associated with the temple trust and its affairs.

The chargesheet contains documentary evidence, statements of witnesses, and digital evidence collected during the course of the investigation. The police claim to have collected clinching evidence against all eight accused to prove their involvement in the theft and misappropriation of funds.

“The court rejected my application for access to digital evidence submitted against eight accused along with the chargesheet. Now, how will it be possible to defend (eight accused) unless I do not have access to digital evidence. The IO has relied heavily on digital evidence against all eight accused in the case,” said advocate Kul Shekhar Singh, who is representing all eight accused in court, on Saturday.

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When the matter came up for hearing, the defence counsel moved an application seeking copies of the entire chargesheet along with all annexures, including the digital evidence. The defence argued that without access to the complete digital material, it would not be possible to prepare an effective defence and to cross-examine the prosecution witnesses.

The prosecution, however, opposed the plea for handing over the digital evidence at this stage, citing the sensitivity of the material and the provisions of law governing the supply of electronic evidence.

After hearing both sides, the court observed that the defence would be given adequate opportunity to examine the evidence at the appropriate stage of the trial in accordance with the law.

The defence counsel told the court that the chargesheet is extremely voluminous and it would require considerable time to go through the entire record. He said that on the next date of hearing on December 3, he would seek more time to study the chargesheet and to prepare the defence.

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On that day, the defence is likely to press for more time, while the prosecution is expected to press for framing of charges and commencement of trial at the earliest.

The refusal to hand over the digital evidence at this stage is being seen as a procedural setback for the defence, but legal experts say the defence will get full access to the material before the trial begins, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.