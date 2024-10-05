Ramkatha Sangrahalaya to get new interiors

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust will give a new look to the Ramkatha Sangrahalaya in Ayodhya by completely remodeling its interiors. Also, in a meeting of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, it was decided that more work force and technical experts would be roped in o expedite the construction work. (File)

The Trust has roped in architects to remodel the existing structure of the museum without demolishing its outer walls.

“We are planning to give a complete new look to the museum. Without disturbing its outer structure, its entire interior will be remodelled,” Champat Rai told media persons on Saturday.

The high-tech museum will have a digital display of documents related to Ramayan and Ramayan-era artefacts that were recovered when the Ram Janmabhoomi campus was dug up (in September 2020).

The Sangrahalaya was built in 2015 with a budget of ₹12.31 crore. The one-floor building is spread over three acres and has 18 rooms. There, 150 artefacts of the Ramayan-era are showcased.

They were recovered during Karseva of the Ram Janmabhoomi conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 22, 1992.

The Yogi Adityanath government handed over the Sangrahalaya to the Trust in October 2023.

Initially, the Trust had planned a museum on the Ram Janmabhoomi campus along with the Ram Mandir. But due to security reasons the plan was dropped.

Also, a three-day meeting of Ram Mandir Construction Committee ended in Ayodhya on Saturday.

The chairman of the committee, Nripendra Misra was in Ayodhya to review the ongoing construction work of the Ram Mandir.

During the meeting, it was decided that more work force and technical experts would be roped in o expedite the construction work.