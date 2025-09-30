Raza plotted Bareilly unrest to revive influence: Police

Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan conspired to trigger unrest in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district in a bid to reassert his political and religious influence, police investigation has revealed. The interrogation has provided crucial information that will aid in further arrests and investigation of cases, say police. (For Representation)

During the interrogation of IMC’s former district president Nadeem Khan, it came to fore that Raza wanted to show his clout by drawing a massive crowd at Islamia Ground after Friday prayers ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Nadeem told investigators that for the past one-and-a-half years, Raza had failed to mobilise large gatherings in Bareilly. Concerned about his dwindling relevance, he saw the recent “I Love Muhammad” controversy in Kanpur as an opportunity to rally western Uttar Pradesh’s Muslims and project himself as their leader. At the same time, he hoped to remind political parties of his electoral importance.

The police said Raza devised a plan to stage violence as part of this strategy. “Had he succeeded, his speech would have been as provocative as the one he delivered on February 9, 2024,” a police officer said.

During questioning, Nadeem disclosed that he and IMC spokesperson Dr Nafees arranged a fake appeal letter with forged signatures of IMC state media in-charge Liaqat Khan. This letter, submitted to police, claimed that the programme had been postponed after discussions with officials. However, once the letter surfaced in the party’s group, Raza rejected it as fake and released a video insisting that the gathering must go ahead.

Investigators found that Raza’s close circle was split into two factions. One was led by Nadeem and Nafees, while the other included Munir Idrishi, Anees Saklaini and Ehsanul Haq alias Chaturvedi. Each group tried to influence Raza against the other. Initially, Raza sided with Nadeem and Nafees, but Munir’s group incited him by pointing out Liaqat Khan’s name was misused in the letter.

After Raza was placed under house arrest, Nadeem fled to his maternal uncle’s house in Shahjahanpur’s Katra area. During interrogation, he denied playing a central role in mobilising the crowd and instead blamed Munir Idrishi and Nafees. He claimed he had only called people to pacify them and advised Raza not to go to Islamia Ground since permission had been denied by authorities.

Despite his claims, police consider Nadeem a key conspirator. “The interrogation has provided crucial information that will aid in further arrests and investigation of registered cases,” said Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya.