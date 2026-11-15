Real estate push: Three townships, new infrastructure on southern Lucknow’s horizon

In a real estate push for southern Lucknow following the launch of Anant Nagar, Varun Vihar and Naimish Nagar schemes, three new township projects from two government agencies are likely to open fresh residential and commercial opportunities along the Sultanpur Road-New Jail Road belt.

The Housing Board plans to offer plots in Saumitra Vihar along New Jail Road at approximately ₹2,510 per sq ft. (For representation)

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The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the UP Housing and Development Board are once again preparing to launch IT City, Wellness City and Saumitra Vihar this month. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is likely to inaugurate the projects during his proposed visit to the state capital on November 23 or 28, senior officials said.

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The three projects, located at different distances but within an approximately 10-km stretch, could turn this belt into an urban expansion corridor. The proposed developments will offer plots at different price points, with Saumitra Vihar emerging as the relatively more affordable option.

The Housing Board plans to offer plots in Saumitra Vihar along New Jail Road at approximately ₹2,510 per sq ft. Officials said the first allotment could include around 250 plots. The project involves land pooling from nearly 1,400 farmers, and officials said they had completed most of the registry work.

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{{^usCountry}} The LDA, meanwhile, is preparing to launch two projects along Sultanpur Road. IT City will offer plots at an indicative rate of around ₹4,100 per sq ft, while Wellness City is expected to charge approximately ₹5,100 per sq ft. The authority is also working on allotment letters for farmers who contributed land to IT City through the land-pooling process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LDA, meanwhile, is preparing to launch two projects along Sultanpur Road. IT City will offer plots at an indicative rate of around ₹4,100 per sq ft, while Wellness City is expected to charge approximately ₹5,100 per sq ft. The authority is also working on allotment letters for farmers who contributed land to IT City through the land-pooling process. {{/usCountry}}

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The authority also plans to inaugurate the nearly one-kilometre railway overbridge connecting Daliganj with Pucca Pul crossing near Teele Wali Masjid. The bridge is expected to improve connectivity and ease traffic movement in the area.

The LDA is also preparing to lay the foundation stone for a nearly two-kilometre Green Corridor stretch from Bhaisakund towards the cricket ground near the 1090 crossing. The proposed stretch carries an estimated cost of around ₹190 crore and forms part of the project’s second phase.

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The proposed programme may also include the distribution of allotment letters to beneficiaries of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Basant Kunj.

Another proposal involves laying the foundation stone for a dam along the left bank of the Gomti, on the IIM-Khadra stretch near Faizullaganj. The project aims to strengthen flood-management infrastructure in the area.

Senior LDA officials said the authority was working to launch the township projects within November. However, the final inauguration programme would depend on the defence minister’s visit schedule, they added.