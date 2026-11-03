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Re-elected Apna Dal (S) chief, Anupriya Patel says ‘will never retreat from fight for social justice’

The Apna Dal-S is a constituent member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is part of the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026, 07:31:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Union minister of state Anupriya Patel was re-elected president of the Apna Dal (Sonelal) on Monday and asserted that she would never retreat from the fight for social justice.

Anupriya Patel. (FILE PHOTO)
Anupriya Patel. (FILE PHOTO)

She called upon the cadre to aim to turn the party into the number one outfit from its present status as the “third-biggest political power” in the state

The party has 13 MLAs, one MLC, and one MP in UP.

“To strengthen the party, it is important to increase its strength in the assembly and in Lok Sabha,” she said, asking party workers to consider both the forthcoming UP assembly elections and the next Lok Sabha polls important.

The Apna Dal-S is a constituent member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and is part of the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh.

For the third time in a row, Patel was chosen as party president unanimously at the party’s one-day national convention held at the Gandhi Bhavan auditorium. She was the lone candidate for the top job.

Urging party workers and leaders to be present at every booth in the state and increase party membership, she said they should go beyond handing out membership slips and sensitise members to the party’s ideologies.

“Our party’s aim is not mere power, but staying dedicated to social justice for poor, weaker, and deprived people of the society,” she said.

“Apna Dal (S) has been born out of struggle and managed to establish itself as the third biggest political power in the state,” she said.

 
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