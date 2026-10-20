LUCKNOW The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed the district electoral officers (DEOs) and electoral registration officers (EROs) to remove duplicate entries from the UP voter list. The officers should also ensure that the voter list is accurate and error-free.

The ECI dropped 2.04 crore names under the SIR process in Uttar Pradesh. (For Representation)

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After launching the Special Intensive Revision on November 4 last year in UP, the ECI published the draft electoral roll on January 6. In the draft list, 28.9 million voters were marked as uncollectible. They included 12. 9 million permanently shifted, 4.6 million deceased, 2.54 million duplicate and 7.95 million were marked as untraceable, according to data released by ECI.

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The final electoral roll was published on April 10 in which names of 8.15 lakh voters were deleted. It included 3.50 lakh voters who did not reply to the notices served by the ECI, 3.28 lakh permanently shifted/ absent, 79,076 duplicate, 55,865 deceased and 2,269 voters who were not Indian citizen or were found under age. The final voter list after the SIR process has 13,39,84,792 voters. The ECI dropped 2.04 crore names under the SIR process in Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Recently in the meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, representatives of the political parties raised the issue of the duplicate voters. Even after the SIR process, there are several duplicate voters and the ECI should remove the duplicate voters from the list, the political parties demanded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently in the meeting with the Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, representatives of the political parties raised the issue of the duplicate voters. Even after the SIR process, there are several duplicate voters and the ECI should remove the duplicate voters from the list, the political parties demanded. {{/usCountry}}

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In a virtual meeting with the DEOs and the EROs on Monday, Rinwa directed them that all necessary steps should be taken to ensure that voter list is accurate and error-free. Laxity or negligence at any level will not be tolerated and action will be taken against the concerned officials and employees, holding them accountable if found negligent, he said.

He directed that cases of duplicate entries arising from the submission of multiple applications by the same voter to be included in the voter list during the SIR should be taken seriously.

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Booth level officers should identify such voters and ensure prompt resolution of duplicate entries by getting Form 7 filled by such voters. The BLO supervisors should regularly monitor and expedite the process. The EROs and AEROs should effectively review the work and ensure that the cases of duplicate entries are disposed off on schedule, Rinwa said.

Duplicate entries should be resolved on priority to ensure an accurate and error-free draft voter lists to be published on November 12 under the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral roll. BLOs should be informed of all necessary updates and procedural changes made in ERONET and provided with the necessary training so that voter list-related work can be carried out in accordance with the prescribed procedures, the CEO added.

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He said names of many eligible citizens are still missing from the voter lists for assembly constituencies. A comprehensive campaign should be launched to educate such eligible citizens and get their names registered in the voter list.

Cooperation of various departments, voluntary organisations, booth-level agents, councillors, village heads, etc be sought to ensure the success of the special campaign day to be held on October 24.

During the campaign, special attention should be paid to eligible citizens who have missed out on voter registration and to young people who are becoming voters for the first time. Effective efforts should also be made to ensure the inclusion of all eligible citizens, including women and persons with disabilities, in the voter list, Rinwa said.

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