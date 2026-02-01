Retd IAF officer shot at outside his eatery in Lucknow

A retired Indian air force (IAF) officer was shot in the head at close range outside his restaurant in Ansal’s Shopping Square-2 on Friday night, leaving him critically injured in what police suspect was a targeted attack. Representational image (Sourced)

Mithlesh Pathak, wife of the victim Awadesh Kumar Pathak, 60, said the attackers approached her husband around 10 pm and asked his name. Before he could respond, one of them fired a shot at his right temple from point-blank range and fled, leaving him bleeding on the ground.

Pathak, an honorary flight lieutenant in the IAF, retired in 2022, was loading goods from his shop at Shopping Square-1, Shop Number-222, into his car when the attack occurred, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) Nipun Agarwal.

He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors reported his condition as stable. “He is currently receiving medical care and is out of danger,” said additional DCP (South) Vasanth Rallapalli, who inspected the crime scene.

Originally from Sant Kabir Nagar district, Pathak lives in a private residence in the Gosaiganj police station area.

Based on a complaint by his wife, an FIR has been registered at Sushant Golf City Police Station against two unknown persons under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

“We have formed eight special police teams for the swift resolution of the case. Local residents are being questioned and all possible angles are being investigated thoroughly,” Rallapalli said.