Rioters risk losing ancestral wealth, warns Yogi in Bareilly

MEERUT Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued a stern warning to rioters on Tuesday, declaring that anyone involved in such acts would risk losing even the wealth inherited from ancestors.

DGP Rajeev Krishna felicitates chief minister Yogi Adityanath during an event organised to honour 68,000 Gram Praharis of the state, in Bareilly on Tuesday. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

“Before 2017, riots would break out in Bareilly around festivals. Today, Uttar Pradesh is identified with celebrations rather than unrest,” Adityanath said. In what appeared to be a veiled reference to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, he remarked that those who once instigated riots are now “observing Urs in jail”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Raza is facing an FIR in connection with the Bareilly violence that occurred on September 26, 2025. He has been in jail since September 27, 2025.

Adityanath was addressing a teachers’ conference at Bareilly Club Ground in support of BJP candidate Hari Singh Dhillon for the Bareilly-Moradabad teachers’ constituency in the legislative council elections. He said teachers were not merely government employees, but builders of the nation and the era, and that ensuring their dignity and health was the government’s responsibility.

He said teacher voters would be granted leave on October 23 to cast their votes. Describing Hari Singh Dhillon as both a leader with stature and influence, he appealed to teachers to elect him.

Before 2017, the education system had deteriorated, but teachers had continued to keep the light of education alive, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM said teachers working in basic, secondary and higher education, as well as self-financed institutions, had been provided cashless medical facilities. Shiksha Mitras, instructors and cooks had also been included in the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said teachers working in basic, secondary and higher education, as well as self-financed institutions, had been provided cashless medical facilities. Shiksha Mitras, instructors and cooks had also been included in the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Secondary school teachers received insurance cover ranging from ₹80 lakh to ₹1.5 crore, he said. Cooks had been provided cashless healthcare cover of ₹5 lakh and social security cover of ₹2 lakh. The government also increased both the amount and the number of state teacher awards, he added.

Adityanath said more than 1.60 lakh posts in basic and secondary education were vacant in 2017. But the government recruited an equivalent number of teachers transparently over six and a half years, he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the Samajwadi Party government, family members and relatives were appointed to selection boards, influencing recruitment, he alleged. Qualified young people were now getting jobs without discrimination, he said.

The CM also said high school and intermediate examinations would be held between February 5 and 24. The main examination process would be completed within 14 days, and results would be declared within the following 14 days. Earlier, candidates had to wait six months for the results, he added.

Adityanath said changes in the education system were not limited to the construction of school buildings and modern facilities were being developed in schools through Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar.

Smart classrooms, digital libraries and Atal Tinkering Labs were providing rural students with opportunities to access technology-based education, he said. The government’s aim was to ensure that children in villages also received quality education and progressed alongside modern technological developments.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“During the SP government, gangsters, rioters and extortionists were invited to the chief minister’s residence instead of poor people and teachers. SP leaders are now distressed by action against the mafia,” he claimed.

He referred to Bareilly’s identity as Nath Nagri, associated with its Nath temples, and the revival of 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells in Sambhal.

The CM highlighted the creation of 9.5 lakh government jobs in the last nine and a half years and reiterated his administration’s ambitious goal of establishing at least one university in every district, citing newly opened institutions in Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Bhadohi, and Kushinagar.

Teachers’ polls will indicate BJP’s popularity: Khanna

UP finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the election would indicate the BJP’s popularity among the educated section of society ahead of the assembly elections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The government had brought six crore people out of poverty, he claimed. Khanna also said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had challenged Yogi Adityanath to contest an election from Ayodhya but had remained silent after the CM responded to the challenge.