RMLNLU medal winners credit success to consistency, family support

The medal winners, according to the provisional medal list of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University (RMLNLU) who will be honoured at the fifth convocation on Saturday shared how overcoming all sorts of distractions and grit helped them excel.

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Tejaswini Kaushal, a BA (Hons) LLB student who secured a gold medal, credited the university’s academic environment and library, and said she is interested in IPR and Corporate Law. “My father works as a freelance finance advisor who holds a law degree but never practiced. I am the first professional lawyer in my family. Regular attendance strengthened fundamentals and eased exam pressure amid internships and mooting. I also cleared the Company Secretary exam along with LLB through a consistent timetable and I am now working with a law firm,” said Kaushal.

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Isha Agarwal bagged a silver medal in BA LLB (Hons) along with three Golds for excellence in Criminal Law, Constitutional Law and Student of the Year. She said she was preparing for the judiciary along with LLB but the Supreme Court mandate of three years’ advocacy experience increased waiting periods, causing stress and early signs of depression. “My father, a retired Army personnel and now a businessman, and my family helped me recover through counselling. I avoided parties and stayed away from social media during college and focused on studies which helped a lot. After the changes in the rules, I have started UPSC preparation with the aim to become an IAS officer,” said Agarwal.

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{{^usCountry}} Rupal Jaiswal, a Prayagraj native and daughter of a former plant secretary at PepsiCo India Holdings and a homemaker mother, shared that she topped LLM in International Law with gold after being a topper in graduation in 2024 as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupal Jaiswal, a Prayagraj native and daughter of a former plant secretary at PepsiCo India Holdings and a homemaker mother, shared that she topped LLM in International Law with gold after being a topper in graduation in 2024 as well. {{/usCountry}}

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“Living away from home in a hostel and health fluctuations tested my patience. Retaining the top position requires harder work than achieving it once. I credit my parents for never differentiating between sons and daughters which helped me build confidence and a never give up attitude. My advice to my juniors is to stay focused and learn to say no to distractions. I am targeting judicial services next,” said Jaiswal.

Chitra Singh, who secured a silver medal in LLM shared that she completed her LLB from Lucknow University and joined RMLNLU through CLAT PG. “I maintained 100 per cent attendance and prepared as per marking tips from seniors and faculty which helped me succeed. I am now preparing for judicial services,” said Singh.

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