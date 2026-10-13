RMLNLU to award 260 degrees, 20 medals during 5th convocation on Oct 17

The fifth convocation ceremony of Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) will be organised on Saturday (October 17) from 10 am onwards at its Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Auditorium.

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Degrees will be awarded to 260 students and research scholars. Students with outstanding performance will be honoured with medals during the ceremony.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath who is also chairperson of the University’s General Council is likely to be the chief guest on the occasion. Justice Vikram Nath, Judge of the Supreme Court and Visitor of the University, will also be present during the programme. Justice Arun Bhansali, Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court is likely to be the guest of honour, while Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay will attend as a guest, shared university officials.

Degrees will be awarded to 173 students of BA LLB (Hons) Batch 2021-26, 47 of LLM Batch 2025-26, 16 of PG Diploma in Cyber Law, eight of PG Diploma in Intellectual Property Rights and two of PG Diploma in Media Law, Entertainment & Ethics. In addition, 14 research scholars will be awarded PhD degrees.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the provisional medal list, 17 students will receive a total of 20 medals: 11 gold, five silver and four bronze. Since only two students are listed in PG Diploma in Media Law, Entertainment & Ethics, only gold and silver medals are listed for the programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the provisional medal list, 17 students will receive a total of 20 medals: 11 gold, five silver and four bronze. Since only two students are listed in PG Diploma in Media Law, Entertainment & Ethics, only gold and silver medals are listed for the programme. {{/usCountry}}

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In BA LLB (Hons), Tejaswini Kaushal, Isha Agarwal and Nisha Verma will be awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. In LLM, Rupal Jaiswal, Chitra Singh and Saumya Giri are the gold, silver and bronze awardees respectively.

In PG Diploma in Cyber Law, Bhaskar Pandey will receive gold, Jayant Agrawal silver and Chirag Nigam bronze. In PG Diploma in IPR, Ashi Pandey won gold, Ritesh Mehta silver and Isha Asthana bronze. In PG Diploma in Media Law, Anshuman Singh won gold and Sanstubh Sonkar silver.

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Isha Agarwal who apart from silver in BA LLB (Hons) will receive Justice OP Pradhan Memorial Gold Medal for Criminal Law, Late Padmavati Mohanlal Jariwala Gold Medal for Constitutional Law and Virendra Bhatia Gold Medal for Student of the Year - a total of four medals.

Among other special awards, Tanya Verma will receive Pradeep Kumar Agarwal Memorial Gold Medal for Law of Taxation, Muhammad Iftekhar Khan Ambition Law Institute Gold Medal for Best Competitive Performance in UPSC/State Public Services and Malvika Pachauri KK Luthra Memorial Advocacy Gold Medal for Best Mooter of Year.