Royal bath event ‘Shahi Snan’ to be called ‘Rajsi Snan’, say seers

PRAYAGRAJ Mughal era words ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai,’ generally associated with the Kumbh Mela, are set to be replaced by names rooted in Sanatan Dharma. ‘Chhaoni Pravesh’ will be used in place of ‘Peshwai’ while ‘Shahi’ Snan (royal bath) will be called ‘Rajsi Snan’, as per the proposal that got a nod from seers of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) after a series of meetings. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering milk at Sangam as a ritual for the success of Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Sunday. (AP Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will announce the new words during his visit to Prayagraj after Diwali, and following a notification, ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’ will be removed from the Mahakumbh records, said seers.

Seers of various akhadas (Hindu monastic orders) were of the view that these words were influenced by Mughal culture and more appropriate words in line with Sanatan tradition be used for bathing during the Mahakumbh.

The issue was first raised by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav during the Kumbh at Ujjain.

ABAP seers held marathon discussions over the issue on Monday. Chairman of the body Mahant Ravindra Puri and secretary Mahant Hari Giri sought suggestions and a proposal for the perfect words that could replace ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’. After deliberations over 20 suggestions by seers, the ABAP chose the suitable words that should replace the older names.

The body decided to use ‘Rajsi Snan’ in place of ‘Shahi Snan’ (royal bath) and ‘Chhaoni Pravesh’ instead of ‘Peshwai’.

“Two names have been selected to replace the words ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’, after suggestions from the seers of different akhadas. But the official announcement for the replacement of old names will be made following a meeting of the ABAP in Prayagraj after Diwali,”said Mahant Ravindra Puri.

The demand for replacing ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’ was raised by seers last month. The issue was discussed by eight akhadas before the arrival of the CM at Niranjani Akhada in Prayagraj. After an agreement over replacing the names, they raised the issue during a meeting with the chief minister on Sunday and the latter suggested that seers should take the final decision over the issue.

“The words ‘Shahi’ and ‘Peshwai’ signify the influence of Mughal culture and language prevalent in those times and they are not part of Devnagri script. There is no harm if these words are replaced with terms that are more suitable with Sanatan Dharma,” said Prof Yogeshwar Tiwari, professor of Medieval History at Allahabad University.

The ABAP is a body of 13 akhadas, and seven among them were established by Aadi Shankaracharya.

These include - Shri Panch Dashnaam Juna Akhada, Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Shri Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhada, Shri Panchayati Akhada Mahanirvani, Shri Panchayati Akhada Bada Udasin, Shri Panchayti Akhara Naya Udaseen, Shri Panch Nirmohi Ani Akhada, Shri Panch Digamber Ani Akhada, Shri Panch Nirvani Ani Akhada, Shri Panchayti Akhara Nirmala, Shri Shambhu Panchagni Akhara, Shri Panchdashnaam Aavahan Akhara and Taponidhi Shri Anand Akhara Panchayati.