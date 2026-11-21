Eight months after the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) House approved its ambitious waste-to-energy project, the proposed ₹600-crore plant at Shivri remains stuck in the preparatory stage, with the civic body yet to complete its detailed project report (DPR).

The LMC headquarters in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

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Although the LMC has appointed a transaction advisor for the project, the delay in preparing the DPR has prevented the civic body from moving towards the bidding and implementation stages.

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LMC environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan told Hindustan Times that another 15-20 days would be required to complete the DPR.

The delay raises questions over the pace of implementation of a project that the civic body had projected as a major intervention to address Lucknow’s mounting waste-disposal challenge. The LMC had expected the plant to process waste scientifically, generate electricity and reduce the burden on landfill sites.

In September, municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar had said the Corporation was moving towards the next stage of the project after appointing a transaction advisor. However, even with the advisor in place, the DPR remains under preparation, and the project has yet to reach the bidding stage.

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The LMC House approved the proposal in February this year after officials presented models of waste-to-energy plants operating in Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru. The civic body had informed elected representatives that it would identify suitable land and take the project forward.

On April 1, the LMC floated a tender to appoint a transaction advisor, reviving the long-pending proposal.

The proposed ₹600-crore project follows a public-private funding model. Under the proposed arrangement, the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) would provide 25% of the project cost, amounting to ₹150 crore, while the LMC would contribute 10%, or ₹60 crore. The remaining 65%, amounting to ₹390 crore, would come from the private agency responsible for developing and operating the plant.

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The LMC has submitted a proposal to the Centre seeking financial assistance under the UCF to support the project.

Corporators question delay

BJP corporator Shailendra Verma questioned why the project had not progressed further despite receiving approval from the House several months ago.

He said the Corporation should have ensured timely follow-up after the approval and that the plant could have strengthened the city’s waste-management infrastructure if officials had acted faster.

BJP corporator Amit Chowdhury blamed procedural delays and inadequate follow-up by officials.

“This is procedural negligence by LMC officials. They should have regularly followed up on the project instead of allowing it to remain pending for months,” he said.

Congress corporator Mukesh Singh Chauhan also criticised the pace of progress, saying the project continued to exist largely in discussions, while its execution remained uncertain.

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₹142.40 crore projected annual revenue

According to the original proposal, the plant is expected to generate annual revenue of ₹142.40 crore, including ₹131.40 crore from electricity sales, ₹5 crore from recyclable materials and scrap, and ₹6 crore from carbon credits. The estimated annual operating expenditure stands at around ₹89 crore.

Lucknow has secured the third position for the second consecutive time in the million-plus category of the Swachh Survekshan rankings. The officials explained that the absence of the waste-to-energy plant was also among the key reasons why Lucknow couldn’t achieve a ranking above third.