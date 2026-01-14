Sambhal violence: Court orders FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, other cops

MEERUT The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) court in Sambhal on Tuesday ordered registration of an FIR against additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anuj Chaudhary, inspector Anuj Tomar and 20 unidentified police personnel over allegations that a youth was shot during the Sambhal violence linked to the Jama Masjid survey. The order was passed by the court of chief judicial magistrate Vibhanshu Sudheer. (Pic for representation)

Advocate Chaudhary Akhtar Hussain, representing the victim’s family, said the court had accepted their plea seeking an FIR against the then circle officer (CO) of Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary, then Kotwali inspector Anuj Tomar and other police personnel. “My client’s son had to get his treatment done secretly to avoid police pressure. We approached the court seeking registration of an FIR against the officers involved. The CJM has ordered an FIR against all the accused,” Hussain said.

He added that though they received information about the order on Tuesday evening, a written copy of the court order was yet to be received as it was issued late in the day.

The case relates to the violence that erupted in Sambhal on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid. According to the complaint, Yameen, a resident of Mohalla Khaggu Sarai Anjuman under the Nakhasa police station area, filed a petition in the CJM court on February 6, 2025. He alleged that his 24-year-old son Alam had left home on November 24 to sell rusks (toast) and was shot by police personnel when he reached the Shahi Jama Masjid area.

In his petition, Yameen named then CO Sambhal Anuj Chaudhary, Sambhal Kotwali inspector Anuj Tomar and other police personnel as accused. The court heard the matter on January 9, 2026, and subsequently ordered registration of an FIR against all the police officials concerned. The order came to public notice on Tuesday.

At present, Anuj Chaudhary is posted as ASP (rural) in Firozabad, while Anuj Tomar is serving as the station in-charge of Chandausi Kotwali in Sambhal. During the Sambhal violence, Anuj Chaudhary was the CO of Sambhal and was later promoted to the rank of ASP.

He had remained in the news both for the violence and for his controversial “52 Fridays, Holi is one” statement.

The violence in Sambhal broke out amid a dispute over the Jama Masjid, with the Hindu side claiming that the site was originally the Harihar Temple, which was allegedly demolished by Babar in 1529 to construct the mosque. A petition regarding this claim was filed in the Sambhal court on November 19, 2024. On the same day, civil judge (senior division) Aditya Singh ordered a survey of the mosque premises and appointed Ramesh Singh Raghav as the advocate commissioner.

The survey team reached the Jama Masjid around 4pm on November 19 and conducted the exercise for nearly two hours, though it remained incomplete. On November 24, the team again arrived at the mosque to continue the survey. During the process, a large crowd gathered outside and the situation soon turned violent after stone-pelting on the police team.

The clashes resulted in the deaths of four people due to bullet injuries. The police arrested 79 people, including three women, for their alleged involvement in the rioting. A total of 12 FIRs were registered at Sambhal Kotwali and Nakhasa police station. Cases were lodged against 40 named accused, including Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Suhail Iqbal, son of SP MLA Iqbal Mahmood, along with 2,750 unidentified persons.

On June 18, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a 1,128-page charge sheet in the court against 23 people, including MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq. However, Suhail Iqbal’s name was not included in the charge sheet.