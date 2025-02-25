Sambhal violence: Local court rejects 10 more bail applications

Defence counsel Zafar Ali stated that many of the accused face multiple cases. “On Monday, bail for six accused was rejected, and they will now approach the high court,” he said. So far, 87 bail applications have been filed in the case. (Sourced)

A local court in Sambhal has rejected 10 more bail applications from six accused in connection with the violence that erupted in November last year during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, bringing the total number of rejected bail applications in the case to 29.

The hearing took place on Monday in the court of additional district Judge Nirbhay Narayan Rai. The cases, registered at the Sambhal and Nakhasa police stations, involved seven accused: Mohammad Azam Khan, Shuaib, Mohammad Dawush, Shuaib alias Tillu, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Fahzan, and Rukiya, district government counsel Rahul Dixit said.

“After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed 10 bail applications. However, one bail application was reserved for further consideration due to legal reasons,” he said.

“The court was informed that the violence resulted in the deaths of four people and that the accused allegedly attacked police with stones and firearms, despite prohibitory orders being in place,” said additional district government counsel Hariom Prakash Saini.

“So far, 87 bail applications have been filed in the case. Of these, 19 were previously rejected, and 10 more were turned down on Monday. The remaining applications will be heard on different dates,” Saini added.

Defence counsel Zafar Ali stated that many of the accused face multiple cases. “On Monday, bail for six accused was rejected, and they will now approach the high court,” he said.