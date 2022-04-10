“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow

Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.

“It is estimated that soil extinction can set off an unprecedented global turmoil, including food and water shortages, civil wars, intensify climate change impact and unchecked mass migrations around the globe,” volunteers of Team Sadhguru told HAL officials.

Those who attended the session acknowledged the fact that they were not aware of the seriousness of the problem. All of them got the pictures clicked with #SaveSoil placards to share on their social media status and pledged to take the message further to make at least 5 people aware about the degradation of the soil.

The programme was attended by a number of HAL authorities, including Sajal Prakash CEO (AC), Rakesh Mishra GM ADL, C Venugopal, GM (ASERDC), Rajashree, GM, vigilance corporate office, Ravi Prakash CoP (planning and project), K Chandrakanth GM, HR and SS Chandel, AGM, HR among others.

Meanwhile, Sadhguru, also the founder of Isha Foundation, has reached Geneva from Rome after several hours of a challenging ride through wet and cold conditions during his ongoing 100-day lone motorcycle journey spanning 30,000 km across 27 nations as part of “Save Soil” movement.