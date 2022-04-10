“Save Soil” campaign: Session on soil degradation held at HAL, Lucknow
Volunteers of “Save Soil” movement conducted a session on soil degradation for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) dignitaries here recently. The aim was to spread awareness on the significance of saving soil. Launched by spiritual teacher Sadhguru, the “Save Soil” movement aims to rally citizens across the globe to raise their voice in support of preventing soil extinction in their countries.
“It is estimated that soil extinction can set off an unprecedented global turmoil, including food and water shortages, civil wars, intensify climate change impact and unchecked mass migrations around the globe,” volunteers of Team Sadhguru told HAL officials.
Those who attended the session acknowledged the fact that they were not aware of the seriousness of the problem. All of them got the pictures clicked with #SaveSoil placards to share on their social media status and pledged to take the message further to make at least 5 people aware about the degradation of the soil.
The programme was attended by a number of HAL authorities, including Sajal Prakash CEO (AC), Rakesh Mishra GM ADL, C Venugopal, GM (ASERDC), Rajashree, GM, vigilance corporate office, Ravi Prakash CoP (planning and project), K Chandrakanth GM, HR and SS Chandel, AGM, HR among others.
Meanwhile, Sadhguru, also the founder of Isha Foundation, has reached Geneva from Rome after several hours of a challenging ride through wet and cold conditions during his ongoing 100-day lone motorcycle journey spanning 30,000 km across 27 nations as part of “Save Soil” movement.
Summer’s here and Puneites are all set to take the plunge
As swimming pools were allowed to open from March 4, after a gap of two years, there has been a demand for swimming pool membership, especially in view of the summer. Narendra Acharekar, coach, Harmony Aquatic Club, Kothrud said, “Positive atmosphere is returning back to swimming pools as swimmers are coming without any fear. Although, children are still not coming in large numbers, response has increased for the first time in the last two years.”
After Tina Dabi, IAS officer Shailbala Martin's wedding is in news; here's why
It's not only the wedding of IAS couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, but also the marriage of 56-year-old IAS officer Shailbala Martin has become a talk of the town. Martin will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak, 57, soon. While Indore resident Martin is single, a resident of Gwalior, Pathak, is a father of two daughters. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.
Pune district reports 31 new Covid cases on Sunday
As per the state health department, Pune district reported 31 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. Pune city reported 12 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,105 and the death toll stood at 9,708. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported seven new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 347,379 and the toll stood at 3,627.
27-yr-old ends life; spouse, in-laws held for harassment
PUNE A man and his parents were arrested for allegedly driving his wife to commit suicide The 27-year-old woman was involved in an extra marital affair and was in a live-in relationship with another man. She jumped from the 10th floor of Yin Yang society in Kharadi, said police. The police have registered a case against the husband, identified as Bhupendra Yadav , father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and mother-in-law Rajkumari Yadav.
Kolkata Police arrests prime accused in Mograhat twin murder case
Jane Alam Mollah, the main accused in the murder of two men at Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district, was arrested by the Kolkata police from Tollygunge on Sunday, police said. Barun Chakraborty, 26, a civic volunteer at Mograhat police station and his a local trader, 28, friend Malay Makhal, were found murdered on Saturday morning inside a factory owned by Mollah. Mollah went into hiding later. The Kolkata police was alerted.
