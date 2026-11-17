They went the extra mile to see off their loved ones, only to find themselves going all the way to Etawah and paying ₹36,000 for the privilege. Twelve people who boarded the Varanasi-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express at Kanpur Central on Sunday to help relatives settle in found themselves on the wrong side of its automatic doors, turning a routine farewell into an expensive 79-minute one-way ride.

For representation only (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The train arrived at 9:26 am and departed at 9:30 am. The 12, who had come from different parts of Kanpur, entered the coaches without tickets or platform tickets, apparently expecting to return to the platform before departure.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

However, the train’s automatic doors shut, leaving them with no way to get off. The group soon realised the train would not stop until its next designated halt. Some of them were accompanied by women and children and began pleading with the train staff to stop the train.

When the staff refused, some members of the group created a commotion, prompting railway personnel to inform the Tundla control room. The control room then directed the train to make an unscheduled halt at Etawah Junction.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The train stopped at 10:49 am, where station superintendent PM Meena, RPF inspector Dinesh Kumar and GRP inspector Yaduveer Singh, along with their teams, were present. All 12 were escorted off the train and taken to the RPF post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The train stopped at 10:49 am, where station superintendent PM Meena, RPF inspector Dinesh Kumar and GRP inspector Yaduveer Singh, along with their teams, were present. All 12 were escorted off the train and taken to the RPF post. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

RPF inspector Dinesh Kumar Singh said the train was stopped and the group was deboarded on the instructions of the control room.

Railway commercial staff issued tickets of ₹3,000 each for travelling without valid tickets and platform tickets, collecting ₹36,000 in total. The 12 were allowed to leave after paying the amount and were warned against repeating the mistake.

Chief PRO, North Central Railway, Shivam Sharma, said Vande Bharat trains have automatic doors and unauthorised entry into coaches is not permitted. He said the 12 had entered the train to see off their relatives without platform tickets and were taken off at Etawah, where railway authorities initiated legal action and imposed fines.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Senior divisional commercial manager, North Eastern Railway, Arijit Singh said, “Before a Vande Bharat train departs from any scheduled stop, the guard or loco pilot announces that the doors are about to close. Anyone who has boarded to see off a passenger must alight immediately upon hearing the announcement. Those who remain on board without a valid ticket are liable to pay the fare for the train’s entire journey, from its originating station to its final destination, along with a penalty. This is the existing procedure, and there are no plans to change it.”