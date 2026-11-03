SGPGI exam fiasco triggers STF probe; key official’s appointment under lens

LUCKNOW The cancellation of SGPGI’s recruitment examinations amid allegations of mismanagement has triggered a wider probe into the institute’s administrative functioning, with the Special Task Force (STF) investigating multiple angles and everyone associated with the examination cell coming under the scanner. The probe is also examining the possible role of personnel linked to the examination-conducting agency.

The Stage-II examination, for recruitment to 300 hospital attendant Grade-II and 1,700 nursing posts, scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, affecting around 8,500 candidates. (Pic for representation)

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The Stage-II recruitment examination, for recruitment to 300 hospital attendant Grade-II and 1,700 nursing posts, scheduled for Sunday was cancelled, affecting around 8,500 candidates. PGI officials claimed that the exam was cancelled after internet connectivity problems disrupted biometric verification at three of seven centres in Lucknow. The disruption raised questions about the institute’s preparedness, examination management and accountability, with candidates drawing parallels with the NEET controversy.

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The first-stage examination was conducted in June 2026. The institute roped in the STF to investigate the incident, promised to conduct a re-examination within a month and warned that those found guilty would not be spared.

The fiasco brought into focus the institute administration’s decision to entrust recruitment-related responsibilities to an official whose appointment to the key administrative post had already been questioned by the state government.

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{{^usCountry}} At the centre of the controversy is Prakash Singh, joint director (material management), who was given additional charge of joint director (administration) after the post fell vacant. Despite an explicit objection from the government over the arrangement, Singh continued to hold the additional charge and was entrusted with responsibilities connected with the recruitment examinations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the centre of the controversy is Prakash Singh, joint director (material management), who was given additional charge of joint director (administration) after the post fell vacant. Despite an explicit objection from the government over the arrangement, Singh continued to hold the additional charge and was entrusted with responsibilities connected with the recruitment examinations. {{/usCountry}}

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In a letter dated September 1, 2026, IAS officer Kritika Sharma, special secretary in the medical education department and additional director of SGPGI, had written to institute director Dr RK Dhiman, questioning the decision to give Singh the additional charge.

The letter reportedly pointed out that the post of joint director (administration) was linked to the financial services cadre and Singh did not meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. It also flagged the possibility of administrative irregularities arising from entrusting multiple departmental responsibilities to one officer.

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However, the institute administration did not change the arrangement despite the objections.

The post had earlier been held by Colonel Jaideep Singh Ghumman, who served as joint director (administration) on deputation from September 1, 2024, to February 11, 2026. Following his departure, the additional charge was handed over to Singh, who was already serving as joint director (material management).

The examinations were cancelled after serious problems surfaced at three of the seven examination centres, including internet connectivity issues, exposing shortcomings in the institute’s preparedness.

PGI director Dr RK Dhiman said: “The STF has begun examining several aspects of the examination, so let them work and come out with the report. Strict action would be taken. However, a new date for the examination would be announced soon.”

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