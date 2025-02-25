letters@htlive.com SGPGIMS (Amendment) Bill tabled for director’s extension

LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday tabled the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the state legislative assembly to allow a second tenure of three years to the director of the institute and fix a maximum age limit of 65 years for the post. The bill proposes to insert a new Section 12-A in the SGPGIMS Act,1983, to provide for these.

“The role of director is very important in the smooth and effective functioning of the institute. There is no provision in the Act regarding the tenure, age limit and extension of tenure of the director. In view of the above, it has been decided to insert a new Section 12-A in the aforesaid Act,” the state government said a statement.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna moved the bill in the absence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.The bill proposes to replace the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, that the Governor promulgated on February 7, 2025.

V-C of urban dev authority

The state government also moved the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to allow the state government to amend Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, regarding the appointment of an officer as the vice chairman of urban development authority.

The current provisions provide for a full-time vice chairman. The Allahabad high court, with regard to Mirzapur-Vindhyachal Development Authority, asked the state government not to appoint district magistrate of the district concerned as the vice chairman. The state government felt that it does not have enough resources for appointment of a full-time V-C and so proposes to amend Section 4 of the Act to provide for “an officer appointed or authorised by the state government for the purpose” in relation to appointment to the V-C of development authority.