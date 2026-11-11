SGPGIMS gets NMC nod for six first-of-their-kind progs in UP, India

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, has secured National Medical Commission (NMC) recognition for six super-speciality medical programmes.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The recognition includes programmes claimed to be firsts in Uttar Pradesh and the country.

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Director SGPGIMS Dr Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “Among the significant additions is the DM programme in Hematopathology, which will make SGPGIMS the first institute in Uttar Pradesh to offer the course. The programme is aimed at addressing the shortage of specialists with a pathology background who can diagnose and manage complex blood disorders, including benign and malignant haematological diseases.”

Another major addition is the three-year DM programme in Maternal and Foetal Medicine, which will train specialists in managing high-risk pregnancies and diagnosing and treating foetal conditions before birth.

The programme marks a shift towards treating the unborn child as a patient in its own right, with specialised training in prenatal diagnosis, foetal therapy, structural abnormalities, foetal blood disorders and complicated maternal conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} The DM programme in Pain Medicine seeks to address another major gap in India’s healthcare system. The programme will train specialists in comprehensive pain management, covering medical treatment as well as advanced interventional procedures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DM programme in Pain Medicine seeks to address another major gap in India’s healthcare system. The programme will train specialists in comprehensive pain management, covering medical treatment as well as advanced interventional procedures. {{/usCountry}}

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SGPGIMS also received recognition for a six-year programme in Radiotherapy and Oncology. The course will train doctors in cancer diagnosis, staging, radiation treatment, chemotherapy, rehabilitation and palliative care. It will also equip them to manage patients through different stages of the disease, including relapse and end-of-life care.

The six-year MCh programme in Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery is another major addition. Unlike the conventional route, which requires doctors to complete MBBS followed by an MS in general surgery before specialising in cardiac surgery, the integrated programme will allow medical graduates to enter the super-speciality training pathway directly.

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The sixth programme, a six-year MCh in Paediatric Urology, builds on SGPGIMS’s pioneering contribution to specialised treatment for children with urological disorders. The institute established India’s first dedicated department of Paediatric Urology, moving beyond the earlier practice of treating childhood urological conditions largely through general surgery, adult urology and paediatric surgery departments.

The new course will train specialists to manage congenital and acquired urological disorders among infants, children and adolescents, strengthening the availability of specialised surgical care for young patients.