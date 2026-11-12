Shivpal to meet Azam Khan in Ghaziabad jail on November 12

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ghaziabad on Thursday to meet jailed party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan at the district jail.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav (File)

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The visit comes after SP president Akhilesh Yadav met Khan at Rampur jail on October 22, amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. After the visit, the SP chief had described the cases against Khan as political vendetta and reaffirmed the senior leader’s importance to the party.

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According to the programme finalised on Wednesday, Yadav will reach Ghaziabad District Jail, also known as Dasna Jail, at 10.30 am. His meeting with Khan is expected around 11 am. After the interaction, he is scheduled to proceed to UP Bhawan by 1 pm.

According to the programme finalised on Wednesday, Yadav will reach Ghaziabad district jail, also known as Dasna jail, at 10.30 am. His meeting with Khan is expected around 11 am. After the interaction, he is scheduled to proceed to UP Bhawan by 1 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Azam Khan was lodged in Dasna Jail on November 1 after a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 31, moments after he walked out of Rampur district jail on bail in a dual PAN card case. The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities involving Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded by Khan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Azam Khan was lodged in Dasna Jail on November 1 after a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ghaziabad remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 31, moments after he walked out of Rampur district jail on bail in a dual PAN card case. The money laundering case is linked to alleged irregularities involving Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, founded by Khan. {{/usCountry}}

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Khan’s next appearance before the ED court in Ghaziabad is scheduled for November 13, when his current judicial custody period is due to end. His family members, including his wife Tazeen Fatma, have previously raised concerns about his health and jail conditions. Khan is a diabetes patient.