Shocking! LESA drive uncovers power theft in VVIP govt colony

LUCKNOW Even residents of VVIP government colonies are engaging in power pilferage, revealed a clampdown by the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) at various places in the city on Friday.

A resident of 65 Gulistan Colony was caught stealing electricity by bypassing his meter, resulting in an unauthorized consumption of over 10.7 kW. Simultaneously, a resident of 67 Gulistan Colony, was found consuming 14.85 kW by illegally connecting an additional cable to a nearby power pole.

The enforcement team, led by inspector Syed Mohammad Abbas and junior engineer Umesh Kumar, conducted the checks as part of a routine investigation. Their findings raised serious concerns about power theft in areas that are generally considered secure and well-monitored.

“They were using air conditioners, geysers, and other electrical appliances while stealing power. We are shocked to see such a mindset in VVIP government colonies, where high-end consumers reside. If they can think about stealing power, what can we say about those living in hutments?” remarked Dharmendra Saxena, executive engineer for the Raj Bhavan area of LESA.

These cases had been reported to the local police. And if the offenders fail to settle their dues, including substantial penalties, legal action would be pursued. This crackdown was part of a broader initiative to combat power theft, even by privileged residents, said power officials.

Teams were keeping a close watch on the meters installed at transformers and on consumers who were not getting adequate bills despite operating air conditioners and geysers.

In a separate incident, enforcement personnel led by inspector Harinath Singh uncovered additional cases of power theft. One woman was found consuming 5 kW electricity through illegal modifications to her service cable. Likewise, a man from Shivpuri BKT was caught committing a similar offence.